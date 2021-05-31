The OnePlus 7 series phones become problematic due to a recent update. It has since been discontinued a few days after the new version was released in March. Back then, we said the phone would receive some fixes and Always On Display (AOD). Now we’re learning it will not come to the stable build of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T phones. Another update delivered the May security patch, a few fixes, and some optimization but it did not deliver the Bitmoji AOD feature.

The OnePlus 2019 flagship phones will not get the Always On Display feature. There is no official announcement or explanation but some information surfaced on the web, showing the conversation between a OnePlus support staff and a consumer.

The AOD feature will not be available because of hardware differences. The unit won’t be able to support the feature. The OnePlus 8T and other series phone can have it though.

OnePlus meant to add the feature as per several adaptations and beta versions. However, the stable version will not have it. Reason? The desired optimization has not been met.

It’s available though on the Open Beta 4 version. You can try that if you’re curious about the feature. But then again you can’t stay on beta for long. If you want a OnePlus phone with AOD, you may consider getting a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 9.