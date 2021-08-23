The original OnePlus Nord is getting another update. The OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 is available for those in North America, Europe, and India. The roll-out will be incremental as with most OxygenOS updates. Specifically, these version numbers will be ready in the key markets: 11.1.5.5.AC01AA (NA), 11.1.5.5.AC01DA (IN), and 11.1.5.5.AC01BA​ (EU). The changelog lists new features and improvements to the System and Ambient Display. This one delivers the latest August 2021 Android security patch and improved system stability. As for the Ambient Display, the phone has received some new features.

There is a new screenshot feature for the Always On Display (AOD). OnePlus developers also added a Bitmoji AOD. The latter was meant to liven up the ambient display.

Bitmoji AOD was designed with Snapchat as a partner. You can soon come up with your own Bitmoji avatar that will be updated throughout each day. The changes will be based on your environment and activities. Check Settings> Customization> Clock on ambient display> Bitmoji.

If you plan on updating your OnePlus Nord, make sure your phone’s battery is above 30%. There must be at least 3GB of available storage. Check the battery and memory before you flash the build.

If you encounter any bug or issue, please report to OnePlus by sending your feedback HERE. You can also send feedback to bughunters@oneplus.com. Feel free to use the Community app as well to send suggestions.