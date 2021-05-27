OnePlus lives the ‘Never Settle’ motto so we’re not surprised whenever the Chinese OEM rolls out an update for its products. The last one we featured was the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T. Another update is ready–the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6–for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India, Europe, and North America. As usual, the release is incremental. The Indian region will get it first followed by those in EU and North America. The builds are basically the same, only the names are different for every region.

The OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update will deliver a number of significant changes to the changelog, gallery, and messages. Sliding on the home will be smoother. Wireless charging stability and user experience on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be improved. The Android security patch will be updated to May 2021.

A number of fixes will be ready including that screenshot capturing failure while on the accessibility menu. The low probability issue of low battery notification not working has been fixed as well.

For the Phone system, you can see that the calling page is now displayed during a call. The occasional opening of contact card failure is now fixed. The abnormal UI display in Guest Mode and new photos not being saved has also been fixed.

You can also expect improved network performance and the issue occasional failure to edit a message fixed. Overall improved network performance is already a given.