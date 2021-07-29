Here’s another round of updates for the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T are finally getting the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1. This is after related builds have rolled out to the OnePlUs 8 and OnePlus 9 phones and even the OnePlus Nord devices. Back in May, we noted the OxygenOS 11 stable version wouldn’t include the AOD feature. An update did roll out in March but some units were found to be problematic after it was applied.

To be specific, OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is ready for those in the North American region. Those in India and Europe will get the same update soon.

As with most OTAs from OnePlus, the rollout is staged. Only a few number of phone owners will receive the update. More will get the same in the coming days. By then, critical bugs have already been identified on any of the OnePlus 7 series phones.

The changelog lists a number of improvements. The system is seeing reduced power consumption, as well as, better overheating control management. The Android Security Patch is also now updated to June 2021. The issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some other video platforms has been fixed.

The crash issue on the File Manager app is now fixed. The blurring the shows when shooting on fullscreen size is also now fixed. The camera is also now more stable. The update also brings optimizations to the dialpad UI display effect.