The OnePlus Nord N100 was officially announced a couple of weeks ago after several leaks and speculations. The latest we have on the new mid-range phone to be released in the US and Europe is the availability of a new software update. The OxygenOS 10.5.1 is ready for the device. It is basically the same one that rolled out for the original OnePlus Nord back in July. After this version of the software, we can probably expect OxygenOS 11 to be ready as well.

Please note that this OxygenOS 10.5.1 build is for Europe only, at least, for now. The roll-out will be incremental so be patient if you haven’t received yours yet. A small percent of the current Nord N100 users will get it first.

The changelog lists a number of important improvements. The system receives better stability. The touch and interaction experience has been optimized. For the camera, you can enjoy improved shooting experience.

The stability and performance of Wi-Fi transfers have been enhanced. Bluetooth compatibility is also better now. If you see any bugs or problems, report them to the OnePlus team HERE.

To easily send feedback and suggestions, make sure you have the Community app on your OnePlus Nord N100. Use the feedback tool inside. You can always send an email to OnePlus. Send to bughunters@oneplus.com.