Almost a couple of weeks ago, we learned the OnePlus 6 and 6T phones are getting OxygenOS Android 10 Open Beta 1. Over the weekend, the Chinese OEM finally rolled out OxygenOS version 10.0 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. It’s based on Android 10 already so it’s the latest. A changelog has been listed already and noted both OnePlus phones would be upgraded to Android 10 and would have a brand new UI design, general improvements and bug fixes, and enhanced location permissions for privacy among others.

OxygenOS 10.0 for the OnePlus 6 series also delivers a new customization feature in Settings. This allows the device owner to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings. These System Improvements are followed by Full-Screen Gestures. Expect the bottom navigation bar for switching left/right for recent apps and the new inward swipes from the left or right edge of the display to go back.

You can now block spam by keywords for Message. Check Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings. Information on the Ambient Display can be contextual and intelligent based on specific times. Check Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Contextual Display to make changes.

OxygenOS 10 also brings Game Space to the OnePlus 6 phones. It’s a new feature that joins all favorite games in one place for better gaming experience and easier access.

The rollout is incremental so you may need to wait a bit if you own a OnePlus 6 or 6T. A limited number of users are receiving the update but a broader rollout will happen soon. The OnePlus team wants to make sure there are no critical bugs before more phone owners get the update. Feel free to send active feedback if there are any issues.

In the past couple of days, information has been received that the update is not available because of a fingerprint bug. The OnePlus developers are already working on the bug. Another update will be shared soon so stay tuned.