The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are ready for an update. The Oxygen OS 10 was scheduled to roll out to the smartphones but unfortunately, it has since been paused. No thanks to some bugs and issues. Instead of 10.0, the OnePlus team is releasing OxygenOS 10.0.01. This version brings a number of system improvements like Android 10, brand new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, quick settings, and general bug fixes and improvements. This one also includes a new customization feature in Settings that allow you to choose icon shapes that will be displayed in Quick Settings.

The changelog also lists Full-Screen Gestures like added inward swipes from left or right edge of the screen to go back and a bottom navigation bar for switching left/right for recent apps. The new OS also includes a new Game Space feature where you can see all your favorite games in one location. This way, you can easily access them and enjoy a better gaming experience.

OxygenOS 10.0.01 brings a smart display experience. It can show the information you need based on specific locations, times, and events but only for the Ambient Display. The Camera has been improved while you can now block spam by keywords.

OxygenOS 10.0.01’s rollout will be over-the-air (OTA). Only a limited number of users will receive the update initially.

More units will receive the same in the coming days. If you’ve successfully downloaded and tried the update, feel free to share feedback and suggestions with the OnePlus team via the Community app.