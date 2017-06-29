Alex is an adventurous teenager who is hungry for thrill. She goes on another journey filled with mystery set in an old military island. The challenge starts when a ghostly rift is opened and our heroine is tasked to explore the place, live with the events, and fight those creatures that have just been unleashed.

This game is a supernatural thriller that stars Alex, her stepbrother Jonas, and friends. The epic party suddenly turns into a nightmare as the ghostly gate is opened. We don’t know what really happened in the past but we’re sure they were very dark. Whatever you do inside the game, they can change the course of your and your team’s lives.

You are called to make the correct decisions every time something needs to be fixed. But first, try to get in touch with the mysterious spectres and see if there’s anything you can do or say to help.

The game’s story dates back to several decades ago. The mysteries of today are all results of intriguing events in the past. There are just so many things you need to uncover. Make sure you are ready for all the confusing sequence of events and be prepared to have your numerous questions unanswered.

