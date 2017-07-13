Having a robust and easy-to-use but with a great UI and UX email app is much more of a need than a want these days, with a lot of people working on their smartphones while commuting or eating at a restaurant or even walking around a mall or park. One of the contenders for best email mobile app is Outlook, and with every update that they bring, it looks like they’re still bringing their a-game and challenging their competitors. The latest one brings redesigned navigation, conversation, and soon, better search features.

One of the bigger improvements with this update is how it shows and lets you use conversations. It now shows more of the threads at once so it’s easy to pick up where you left off. It will also automatically show the first unread message when you tap on a conversation. You can also easily join the conversation by tapping on the quick reply button and as you type your response, you’ll see the rest of the conversation.

Navigation has also been redesigned, with easier access to the account and folder menu. You’ll be able to easily switch between accounts, because most if not all people probably have more than one email account synced to Outlook. You will also have an easier time navigating through your various major folders like Inbox, Drafts, Groups, as well as the Help and Settings sections.

In the next update, Outlook promises to bring a more intelligent search, where it will be “front and center” in the simplified tab bar. Aside from emails, People and Files will also be included in the search and will even come with proactive suggestions. No word yet when this new update will arrive, but for now, you can update the app for this current one.

SOURCE: Microsoft