For people who love making lists, the advent of voice assistants has probably made it even easier to keep making new lists and to add things to it. There are a lot of different apps and services out there, that it can be hard to choose the best one. The cleverly named Out of Milk is one of the more popular shopping list apps available out there and the latest update brings support for voice assistants, specifically Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

To be able to use either of the voice assistants, you will, of course, need to create an account on Out of Milk, either through the app or the web version of it. For Google Assistant, you will have to tell the device you’re using, “Ok Google, talk to Out of Milk” and then you will have to link your account by launching the Home app on your mobile device and then logging in. For Alexa, tell your supported device “Alexa, ask Out of Milk” and then link your account by going to the Amazon Alexa app.

Once you’ve linked your account, you can then tell Alexa or Google Assistant to add or remove items to the list and even include the quantity that you need. You can also add multiple items to the list to save you some time. And since you probably have more than one list there, you can also switch between the lists. You can also ask your voice assistant to read your items off the list.

You can update your Out of Milk app from its Google Play page. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can get it for free and enjoy its simplicity and functionality.

SOURCE: Out of Milk