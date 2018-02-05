Oukitel has always been known for its phones with massive batteries. We first saw the K10000 with a 10,000 mAh battery. It was then followed up by the OUKITEL K6000 but with a smaller but still large capacity 6000 mAh batt. Less than two weeks ago, the Oukitel K10 was launched with a bigger 11000mAh battery. We noted how it’s still not pricey at $249.99. That is one inexpensive smartphone but Oukitel has an even cheaper phone offering in the form of the Oukitel U18.

We didn’t see this one coming but this phone will remind you of a popular non-Android phone–the iPhone X. The similarity is uncanny and we’re already expecting Apple will take notice with a lawsuit. We’re imagining things but then again the Cupertino family may not even bother given it’s the not the first. That is a possibility so before that happens and since there are only 999 units that will be released in the market, we suggest you get one now.

The Oukitel U18 is originally priced at $179.99 but it’s now sold for $159.99 from February 1 until the 7th. Specs of the Oukitel U18 include a 5.85-inch screen with 21:9 curved display, 1512 x 720-pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 15MP Omnivision front-facing camera and a 16MP and 5MP Sony rear camera setup. The phone offers Instant Unlock and Face ID for a fast and safe device unlocking. The device is also powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core chipset, ARM Mali-T680 GPU, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

Available in Black or Gold. Buy from HERE.

SOURCE: Oukitel