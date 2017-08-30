When Samsung announced the price of their Galaxy Note 8, probably one of the first things that came to your mind (aside from, wow, that’s expensive) is that you will need to really keep your phablet safe by buying a case immediately. And if you’re an Otterbox fan, then you probably expected that they would come out with Note 8 cases and a screen protector as well. They didn’t want to let down your expectations, so yes, they do have a “noteworthy” lineup of premium cases for the new premium smartphone from Samsung.

All of the different designs and styles of these cases are made especially for the Note 8 to accommodate and still maintain access to features and specs like the dual rear cameras, the Infinity Display, the Bixby special button, and of course the S Pen. The Symmetry Series and Symmetry Clear line is a single-piece case that is slim enough to just slip your device in, and you can choose from bright colors, clear case back or clear graphics. To protect your device, it has a dual-material construction with a raised, beveled edge.

The Commuter Series meanwhile is a dual-layer case that can guard against bumps and shocks because of its shell while keeping out lint and grime with its shock-absorbing slip cover. The Defender series (no relation to the Marvel series) has a rigid shell with foam liner and a tough, textured outer slipcover, but also has a screen less, a multilayer design which goes right with the curved screen of the phablet. And of course, do not forget that with your case, you also need the Alpha Glass screen protector.

The cases are already available on otterbox.com and selected retailers, while the Alpha Glass will be coming soon. Prices are as follows:

Symmetry Series – $49.95

Commuter Series – $49.95

Defender Series,- $59.95

Alpha Glass- $44.95

SOURCE: Otterbox (1) (2)