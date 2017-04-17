As Samsung fans look forward to the official street launch of the new flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, accessory makers are also rushing so that the new smartphone owners will be able to get them to be part of their purchase. OtterBox has made a name for itself by creating cases for most of the leading smartphones and tablets out there. For the two devices, they have come up with a full case lineup depending on the different consumer needs for protection for their brand new smartphones.

If you want to have a stylish but tough way of protecting your device, you can get the Symmetry Series cases with its metallic finishes, bright colors, graphics, and clear options. For the protection part, it has a raised, beveled edge so in case you drop it, it has a buffer. For those that use their mobile devices while on the go (which is probably all of us), the Commuter Series has two layers of slim protection so you can slip it out of your pocket easily. It has a tough exterior shell and a shock-absorbing slipcover.

The Strada Series Folio is made up of genuine leather for those who prefer this material to protect their device. It also has a discrete wallet slot where you can put in your cards and cash. The Defender Series, from the name itself, is for those that are more into outdoorsy stuff and would like to have tougher than usual protection, with its rigid exterior shell, flexible interior, tough textured outer layer, and an open screen.

OtterBox is also offering the Alpha Glass screen protection which has an anti-shatter display protection which still retains the touchscreen sensitivity of your phone. This is compatible with all of the cases for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. All of these are now available on otterbox.com.

SOURCE: OtterBox