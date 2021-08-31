A portable wireless power bank will be pretty useful for a lot of people who are on the go and need to charge their mobile device, but this particular new one from OtterBox is being pitched to gamers. The consumer electronics accessory brand has announced its new Folding Wireless Power Bank, intended for mobile gamers as well as travelers. It will let users continue to play their games or watch media on their devices while juicing it up, adding 25 hours of extra battery life.

The pocket-sized power bank comes with 10,000 mAh of power which should be enough to give you an extra 25 hours of juice as tested on a 3,000 mAh smartphone. It also has an adjustable stand so it will hold your device in whatever position while you’re playing a game or watching a TV show and charging your device at the same time. It also has an anti-slip surface and friction hinge that will hold your phone at any angle. So basically, you will be able to use it as both a battery pack and a mount for your smartphone.

It supports fast charging as well if you use a cable and you’ll get a full charge in 30 minutes. It comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable and uses Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0/3.0. The wireless charging feature uses 10-watt Qi while the power bank itself charges at 18W. You can use it in either landscape or portrait as it has dual coils as well. It has LED lights to show the recharge state and the battery status. And of course, it’s compatible with OtterBox cases.

While any mobile user can find this useful, it is being pitched specifically to mobile gamers since it will keep your phone charged even as you continuously play your games. For those live streaming their games and who don’t have access to a stable power source, then this will be especially handy. Mobile gaming continues to be a big and lucrative industry so it’s not surprising that accessory brands will want to market to this segment.

The OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank costs $59.95 so it might be a bit pricey for a power bank. It seems to be out of stock on their website now but it will probably be available soon.