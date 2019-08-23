Battery life is still a very real problem for a lot of people who are always on the go and who use their mobile devices a lot for work or for pleasure. You can always have a power bank or portable battery with you but anything that can be more convenient is always welcome. OtterBox is bringing a new product to the market called OtterSpot Wireless Charging System. If you have a device that is Qi-enabled, then this is something you might want to take a look at.

The OtterSpot is basically a Qi wireless charging power bank with a Charging Base where you can stack up the Wireless Charging Batteries if you need to juice them up. The bonus is that you can even put a device on top of three of those portable batteries and the smartphone will be charged as well. After the batteries have been charged, you can then use it to charge any Qi-enabled device, both wirelessly and also through a wired USB-C port.

The OtterSpot Wireless Charging Batteries have 5,000mAh capacity and up to 10-watt wireless charge speeds. You can also use it for simultaneous device charging through its dual-role USB-C port so you and a friend can both use the battery if you’re both in need of juice. Both the Charging Base and the Wireless Charging Batteries actually look like hockey pucks and its modern design elements make it a good fit wherever you place it in your house or office or on the go.

While there are several Qi wireless charging power banks available, a lot of them need to have a wall adapter plugged in. So this one has a pretty distinct advantage and should be more convenient for those who are mobile. It will work with Qi-enabled phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Google Pixel 3, etc.

The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System will cost you $129.95 and already includes the charging base and one OtterSpot Wireless Battery. You can get additional bases and batteries for $69.95. They also have a Qi-certified OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad for $49.95 and a Charging Stand for $59.95.