From one of the trusted brands in drone camera technology, DJI has announced a new Osmo Mobile accessory. Coming after the Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal for mobile videography and the Osmo Mobile, this Foldable Osmo Mobile 3 enters the scene with promises of more cinematic quality for your videos. The new Osmo mobile phone stabilizer is still very portable but what makes it different is the fact that it is foldable. This version combines some of the best features of previous Osmo Mobiles but it’s more travel-friendly now.

The accessory is lightweight and yet is ultra-steady. It works with the DJI Mimo app where you can control it for recording. The Osmo Mobile 3 is adjustable, portable, and intuitive. If you enjoy capturing videos with your smartphone, this one is for you.

Content creators will be happy to know it can work as an ultra-compact stabilizer. This means you can easily put it in your bag so you’re ready to shoot anytime. It comes with a 15-hour battery so that’s enough for you to take those important moments.

Osmo Mobile 3 can be used with just one hand. You can control the gimbal with the buttons placed on the handle. It features Quick Roll (rotates orientation from portrait to landscape), ActiveTrack, Zoom in and out, and zoom speed customization. These features can be set according to your preference.

Osmo Mobile 3 offers pre-programmed modes so recording will be easier. Some features of the accessory include Story Mode, Gesture Control, Sport Mode, ActiveTrack 3.0, TimeLapse & MotionLapse, HyperLapse, Slow Motion, and Panorama.

When it comes to pricing, DJI lists the Osmo Mobile 3 with a $119 starting price. You can now purchase the product online, select Apple Stores, and flagship stores. Other key markets will receive the Osmo Mobile 3 soon.

Choose from either of the two Osmo Mobile 3 packages:

Package 1 – Osmo Mobile 3 plus storage pouch, wrist strap, and anti-slip pads ($119)

Package 2 – Osmo Mobile 3 with the same inclusions plus the Osmo Grip Tripod and Osmo Carrying Case ($139)