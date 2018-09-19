Teaching kids to code may seem like a daunting task but as we’ve realized these past few years, they may actually learn about it quicker than most adults. Osmo is a brand that specializes in creating products like this for young children, but unfortunately for Android users, their kids’ learning systems were only available for iOS devices. Well finally we’re seeing some Android development as both the Creative Kit and Genius Kit are now available for Amazon Fire tablets.

If you’re not familiar with Osmo, they have come up with kits that use reflective AI tech that you can put on your tablet’s camera. Your kids will then be able to integrate physical objects like blocks, tiles, pen and paper, etc. They will need to complete objectives by interacting with the onscreen characters and they get digital rewards when they do so. It’s a bit hard to explain in words, so check out the video at the end of the article.

The Osmo Genius Kit for Amazon Fire contains five award-winning games that will supposedly turn your Fire tablet into a hands-on learning tool. It comes with the base where you will dock your tablet in, game pieces, and stackable storage containers. It promises to turn core subjects like math, spelling, art, geometry, and even physics into a fun learning experience for your child, recommended for those ages 5-12. It is priced at $99.99.

The Osmo Creative Kit for Amazon Fire meanwhile focuses on “creativity and laughter”. It comes with three games: an animated friend that will bring their drawings to life, an interactive art tool, and a collision of doodles and physics. It also has the base and reflector, a creative board, yoobi dry-erase markers, and a fuzzy eraser pouch. This one is designed for kids 4 and up and is priced at $69.99.

Both the Creative and Genius Kits are now up for pre-order exclusively on Amazon. They are compatible with the Fire 7, Fire HD8 and Fire HD10 tablets.