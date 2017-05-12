We’re just a few weeks away from the fifth and final season of the critically-acclaimed and cult favorite series Orphan Black. Aside from re-watching the first four seasons of the BBC America hit, what else can you do to get caught up and to psych yourself up for more adventures with the seestras? Play an official TV show game tie-in of course! The turn-based adventure game called Orphan Black: The Game is now available through the Google Play Store for Android devices.

The puzzle adventure game tells the pivotal events that have occurred in the past four seasons of Orphan Black. If you’re not familiar with the show, its about women who discover they’re clones of each other and team up to figure out their place in a global conspiracy and protect each other from those that will try to destroy them or take advantage of their unique strengths. It tackles issues of experimental science and bioethics and also family and sisterhood.

But in this game, it’s all about survival. You can play any of the clones and their friends: Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Helena, Rachel, Beth, MK, Katja, Tony, Krystal. There are 10 worlds with more than 80 levels to play as you try to get out of puzzles, traps, sliding floor panels, laser doors, etc. The game uses third-person isometric art and your ultimate goal is to clear levels in as few steps as possible.

You can download Orphan Black: The Game from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available should you wish to spend real money on this game.