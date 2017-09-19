Imagine living in a post-apocalyptic world blanketed by ice and snow and surrounded by ruins everywhere, and you are one of the few people left in the entire planet. Now imagine being tasked to create a rocket that will send the ghosts haunting you back to their cosmic homeland. Well, imagine no more, as this new game called OPUS: Rocket of Whispers, from the IMGA nominated writer of OPUS: The Day We Found Earth, is now available for your Android devices through the Google Play Store.

The game lets you play as two survivors of a post-apocalyptic plague that wiped out most of your loved ones. Now you will have to create a rocket that will hurtle through space, bringing the ghosts of those who died from the plague to space. This is an ancient tradition where souls are brought to their final resting place in their cosmic homeland. But building a rocket is of course not an easy task in this wasteland.

As you play the game and look for parts to build your rocket, you will discover antiques and artifacts that will help you piece together your world’s history. There are over 100 items that you can find and inspect, and each item has a story behind it. When it comes to the materials for the rocket, they are in fact based on rocket science research. The music has also been created to help immerse you in this snowy wilderness.

You can download OPUS: Rocket of Whispers from the Google Play Store for free. However, there are in-app purchases that are available, in case you want to spend real money on the game.