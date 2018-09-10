We haven’t featured Optoma products lately but we remember that pair of Optoma NuForce BE Free8 Truly Wireless Premium Earphones that launched almost a year ago. It’s about time a follow-up pair is introduced but instead of earphones, the company is introducing new projectors in small form factors but offer more power with complete mobility and convenient voice-assistant compatibility. These projectors allow remarkable image performance that we used to see from high-end brands. Optoma is known for efficient video and audio products so we know the new Optoma devices will be just as good.

We’ll focus on the Optoma UHL55 for now because it offers 4K imaging and voice. This 4K UHD smart projector comes in a compact form and already offers both Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. It also works as a 4K UHD HDR media player, as well as, play well with the Android platform. This means you can use your voice to “control” the projector and take advantage of smart home integration and hands-free control.

The projector is like any other standard projector but with extra features. There are the auto-focus and auto keystone correction and NuForce stereo audio for better audio listening.

Android OS integration is allowed so you are free to access different apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Spotify, and the Optoma Marketplace app store among others. More Internet streaming services can be used with the project as more media and entertainment options are being added.

Optoma UHL55 specs are as follows: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 1,500 ANSI Lumens brightness, HDR10 with REC709 and DCI-P3, 250k contrast ratio, 30k lamp life, 2 x 8W NuForce stereo speakers, and Bluetooth Remote with power saving mode.

Optoma UHL55 4K UHD Projector is priced at $1,499. That’s steep but it’s ready for professional use for educational, business, and enterprise use. It’s a home theater projector that you won’t think twice of using outside your living room.

SOURCE: OPTOMA