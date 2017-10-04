We may not be familiar much about Optoma but the brand has been around for some time now, coming up with audio and video related products. Joining a slew of companies launching wireless earbuds, here is Optoma now with its very own pair of wireless earphones: the Optoma NuForce BE Free8. This pair boasts of advanced audio coding and connection technologies including NMFI, aptX LL, and AAC. If you’re looking for reliability, no lag, and true Hi-Fi sound, then you may want to consider this pair of wireless earphones from Optoma.

For a good price of $149, this Optoma wireless headphones can be purchased straight from Amazon. The Optoma NuForce BE Free8 earbuds work well with any Android device, as well as, the iPhone, Windows phones, Macs, or PCs.

The earphones come with dynamic drivers and NuForce’s Sonic coating that allows ultra-low distortion and ultra-fast transient response. They are also ergonomically designed with the SpinFit 360-degree rotation ear tips so users are comfortable even after a long time of using it.

The pair uses Bluetooth but it takes advantage of Near-Field Magnetic Induction or NFMI for a more reliable connection. The range is up to 33 feet so you don’t have to worry about spotty connections for up to 16 hours of music listening.

The NuForce BE Free8 comes with a portable charging case so you can juice it up when needed. It also boasts of a built-in CVC noise-canceling microphone so you can use it for taking and making calls or even “talk” to the Google Assistant or Siri.

For the fitness enthusiasts, this pair can also be a good choice because it is durable and sweat-proof, thanks to the IPX5 rating that makes it water and weather resistant.

Buy Optoma NuForce BE Free8 Truly Wireless Premium Earphones from Amazon