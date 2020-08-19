OPPO has been at the forefront of smartphone camera technology, bringing new innovations to the mainstream market. They’ve pioneered the periscope camera technology in the past with Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Find X2 Pro. Now they have revealed the next generation periscope camera module which brings sharper photos at all focal lengths. Having long zoom levels in a smartphone is inherently difficult because of limited space and OPPO has its own creative ways to fix it.

With the new innovation, they get a focal length of 85mm to 125mm which brings a crisp 3.4x to 5.4x of optical zoom to the device. The aperture goes from f/3.3 to f/4.4 which is impressive at such focal lengths. For further closing up on subjects, there is a hybrid zoom up to 11x levels. Unlike other phones that tout these zoom levels or even more – the resulting photo quality is way better with the innovation.

The technology uses a periscope lens setup having a stacked periscope zoom lens with 7-element lens grouped into three for adjusting the focus. Using a 16-bit high-precision driver IC moves these lenses for achieving excellent zoom, autofocus, and OIS. Besides this module, OPPO has evolved the 32MP large sensor, and the image processing algorithm is also good.

It brings a 16:11 aspect ratio for the 4:3 photos and videos having 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s improved 4-in-1 pixel binning for the 8MP images resulting in definition even in low-light sensitivity. For now, there is no word on when this technology will come loaded in a phone, but you can bet it’s going to be pretty soon.