We already know about this partnership but it looks like the three Chinese OEMs are now ready to bring the new wireless file transfer system to a bigger audience. Back in August, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo teamed up to work on a new file transfer. It is said to be similar to Apple’s Airdrop. The new file transmission is between mobile devices. It is meant to be easier and faster for everyone. It’s described as a cross-platform file transfer program that is peer-to-peer.

The system now has an official name: Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance. This wireless file transfer system is available as another innovative service for global consumers that is cross-platform and cross-brand. It means devices from Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi are free to transfer files wirelessly without any issue.

Devices on running on MIUI 11 already have this wireless transfer feature. Even without any third-party app or service, phones from the three Chinese mobile brands can freely share files and data whether documents, music, photos, or videos among others.

Global smartphone users will soon benefit from this. Testing may be done and so the three are making the good news known to a bigger audience. Maybe in the near future, other OEMs may also join the force.

Some advantages of the Peer-to-Peer wireless data transfer include Bluetooth for fast pairing. It doesn’t need an internet connection just to pair and connect although it also allows WiFi P2P. It also allows low power consumption and an average transfer of 20MB/s speed.

As long as the devices are turned on and the file-sharing feature is enabled, users on different devices can freely share. Press the “Share” and “Send” and your files are good to go. At the moment, the feature is available on at least Android Pie 9 phones from Xiaomi except for most Redmi phones. Vivo and OPPO will make related announcements in the coming days.