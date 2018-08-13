Oppo is apparently not yet done with unveiling “surprise” smartphones. After the announcement of the Find X a couple of months ago, now they have officially revealed a new smartphone which looks pretty good and has impressive specs as well. The R17 has now appeared on their website in China, although we still have to wait a few more days for its official launch on August 18. Also don’t have a heart attack when you see the “price tag” on the product listing because that seems to just be a placeholder.

The R17 gives new meaning to near bezel-less as it practically has none on the side and on the top, you get a razor-thin one for the speaker and a tiny notch for the front-facing camera. The thickest bezel on the phone is at the bottom for the display controller. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner which allowed it to go almost bezel-less. The sensor is just 4 square mm big and has a 3P Micro Lens to read your finger.

As for the actual specs, the R17 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and is protected by the recently announced Corning Gorilla Glass 6. There was some speculation as to which Oppo device would actually get it and most thought it would be the rumored upcoming Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. The R17 is also the first device that will run on the also recently announced Snapdragon 670 processor. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera-wise, it will have a 25MP Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens for its front-facing cam and a 16MP primary and 5MP secondary lens at the back. All cameras are equipped with AI for image enhancement and scene detection. It comes in Stream Blue and Neon Purple with the former switching from blue to green to aqua depending on the light and the latter has a magenta and a violet edge on the back rear panel.

The official price will be announced on August 18 so don’t be deterred by the price tag on the product page which translates to $14,000 since it’s just a placeholder. Pre-Orders will also start on that date while the press event will be on August 23.

SOURCE: Oppo