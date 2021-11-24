The next phone offering from OPPO will be the Reno7 series. The new phones are said to be announced in China, tomorrow, November 25. We have only seen teasers and some details that surfaced recently. Two variants will be released: the OPPO Reno7 and the OPPO Reno7 Pro. The regular model will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor while the Pro will use Dimensity 1200 SoC. They are only mid-range devices but will already offer 5G connectivity plus up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB built-in storage.

There will be three variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Other specs of the OPPO Reno7 include a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 409 PPI, and 600 nits of peak brightness. There will also be up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. Screen-to-body ratio will be 91.70 percent.

The OPPO Reno7’s triple rear camera system will consist of a 64MP main camera + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter will be a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera. The phone will run on ColorOS 12. It will also come with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi with 5G, and 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The OPPO Reno7 PRO will run on 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage. The 6.55-inch AMOLED screen will offer 402 PPI and 2400×1080 pixel resolution.

The main camera is 50MP Sony IMX 766 and is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens. The 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera will be powerful. The camera bump is said to feature a notification LED.