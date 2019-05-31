The OPPO Reno Z mid-range phone launched a few days ago with a notch and a 32MP selfie cam. Those are just some of the highlights but we know the new phone offers more than just a high-performing selfie shooter. The Reno is a new line from the Chinese OEM and we’re impressed there are a few phones available already. There’s the entry-level OPPO Reno, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition with shark fin-style selfie camera, and this OPPO Reno Z. An OPPO 5G phone is also ready but for now, let’s focus on the OPPO Reno Z.

OPPO is set to release the Reno Z in Europe. We noted its price would be EUR 190 which is around $215. It is the first phone with a notch display from OPPO.

Today, we’re seeing the same phone in Opposhop.cn. Oppo’s main website list the mid-range offering in Coral Orange with 6GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

To review, here are the specs of the OPPO Reno Z: 6.4-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint reader, 2340 x 1080 Full HD+ pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Kyro 360 CPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Adreno 616 GPU, 128GB/256GB built-in storage, 6GB RAM, and 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charging tech. The main cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX586 plus 5MP depth sensor. The 32MP selfie shooter is placed right on the notch in front. The standard connectivity features can be expected: WiFi, 4G VoLTE, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The OPPO RENO Z 6GB RAM with 256G storage costs ¥2499.00 which is around $230. That is still a mid-range price but already impressive because of the high RAM and large memory.

Aside from Coral Orange, the OPPO Reno Z will be available in Star Purple, Bead White, Extreme Night Black. Jet Black and Ocean Green color variants were also noted earlier but we don’t see them on Opposhop.cn.