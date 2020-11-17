OPPO is one of the more innovative mobile OEMs in the market today. It may not be on top of the game but it is popular especially in the mid-range category. We know the company is working on a rollable and retractable display smartphone concept. It’s not the only one as the Chinese company is also believed to be working on the OPPO PDSM00, OPPO Reno 5, and another one, a prototype sighted with an under-display camera. There is also an OPPO Reno smartphone that is said to come with 15X hybrid zoom.

Another interesting information is the circular pop-up camera module. It’s a new design that shows the circular shape of the rear camera sensors. One sensor comes with periscope lens. We also see a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and some holes we are assuming are the speakers.

The patent document has been sighted showing a 15x hybrid zoom camera system and a circular pop-up selfie camera. LetsGoDigital was able to share a render of the device. The patent was approved only on November 12 but it was filed way back in April.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that is still placed horizontally just like the Meizu 17 and the Galaxy S10. We are more interested though with the new pop-up mechanism. We’re assuming the selfie camera rotates so it will show.