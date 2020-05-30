Already drooling over the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time animation movie? Then you’ve got more reasons to rejoice as Evangelion-themed OPPO Reno Ace 2 EVA has launched in China. The special edition phone will be made in limited number of 10,000 units, so it won’t be easy to get your hands on this one. On the inside as well as the outside, the phone carries the EVA-01 theme. Other than the exterior makeover and the custom software, the device is actually the Reno Ace2 smartphone.

The 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED (with 90Hz refresh rate) display phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC mated to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. There’s a quad-camera setup with the primary 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two other 2MP special effects cameras. There’s a 4,000 mAh battery that charges via 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger or the EVA-themed 40W AirVOOC wireless charger.

Starting from the phone’s packing to the actual device, everything carries the special edition look and feel. There’s the mecha’s entry plug encapsulating the phone which has paint job and armor details of Unit-01. Noticeably there’s an electroplated side profile of EVA-01 on the bottom.

The whole package has accessories carrying the same theme language. The Spear of Longinus SIM ejector tool, Unit-01 themed protective case, NERV earbuds and charger adopting the colors of mecha’s launch pad. The user interface has the same treatment themed around Evangelion. The complete package of phone and accessories comes for Yuan 4,400 (approx. $615).

Along with this bundle, you can go for the OPPO Watch EVA limited edition draped in Asuka orange and black color theme, Rei Ayanami-themed Enco W31 true wireless earbuds and the EVA-themed Air VOOC wireless charger. These accessories will cost you 2,199 Yuan ($308), 399 Yuan ($56), and 299 Yuan ($42) respectively. Also, OPPO has teased the Band EVA Limited Edition and the pricing is kept under wraps for now since the regular version of the wearable is to be announced in the coming days.