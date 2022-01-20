We don’t want to be confused with how OPPO names its Reno series but the next-gen offering will be the Reno 8. It follows the Reno 7 series that was made available in November last year with 5G connectivity, 90Hz screen, and a 4500mAh battery. But then an Oppo Reno6 Lite launched in Mexico for $433 just yesterday. We’re anticipating the Oppo Find X5 Pro and now this Oppo Reno 8 Pro as per a new set of rendered images.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro here shows a large camera module. It will be another mid-range offering as part of the Reno series. The OPPO Find series is for the premium category while the OPPO A is for the budget market. This OPPO Reno 8 series is just in the middle.

LetsGoDigital has shared product images of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The camera island is huge as shown by a design patent that was filed. The OPPO phone is unknown but we’re betting on a new OPPO Reno smartphone.

The mystery OPPO phone shows a camera island that extends the entire width of the device–about a third of the rear panel. The three cameras as still placed on the upper left part in vertical orientation. The LED flash is placed on the right.

There are three color options: Blue gradient, Silver, and Black. The gray/silver model shows a colored light ring around those three camera lenses. There is no mention of the function but we’re guessing it could be used for alert or notification when the phone is placed on a surface, face down.

With the extended bump, it’s obvious the side will protrude from the casing. We’re not sure how this will affect the zoom range but we’re looking forward to something better than 10x Hybrid zoom functionality or just the same.

Could this be the OPPO Reno 8? It can be anything. It won’t be the OPPO Find X5 definitely. It couldn’t be an OPPO A series offering. That leaves us the OPPO Reno line.

The OPPO phone shows punch-hole camera system in front for the selfie camera. The screen bezels are narrow while the edges are rounded. The front may remind you a bit of the OPPO Reno 6. The usual physical power button and volume keys are present. A SIM card slot is also available.