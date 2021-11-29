As promised and teased, here is OPPO with a slew of new flagship phones. The Chinese OEM has officially announced the new Reno series: the OPPO Reno7 5G, OPPO Reno7 SE 5G, and the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G. All three variants offer 5G connectivity. You’re not wrong, these phones may really remind you of the iPhone 13. But of course, each variant is different in terms of specs and features. If you’re shopping for a new Android phone, check out the OPPO Reno 7 and see what variant is best for you.

Let’s start with the OPPO Reno 7 Pro. The Reno 7 Pro is the ultimate version with its 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 90Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass 5 protection is ready too.

The phone runs on 8GB or up to 12GB RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor. The UFS 3.1 flash storage is 2456GB. The battery is 4500mAh with 65W charging. When it comes to imaging, there is the 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system and a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 7 is more basic with a slightly smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, max of 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1080 ×2400 pixel resolution. The three cameras at the back are as follows: 64MP primary sensor with f/1.7 lens + 8MP wide-angle shooter+ 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera is the same as the Pro model.

The OPPO Reno 7 SE maintains the same 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. There is also the 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits brightness. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 409PPI, and 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution are also mentioned.

This device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm chipset with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Choose between the 8GB + 128GB or 8GB + 256GB model. A microSD card slot is enough to expand the memory. There’s also the 16MP selfie camera plus a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup. The 4500mAh battery is ready with 33W charging.

All three phones use Android 11 topped by ColorOS 12. Let’s take a look at the pricing:

• OPPO Reno 7 SE. 8GB/128GB (RMB 2,199) and 8GB/256GB (RMB 2,399)

• OPPO Reno 7 Pro. 8GB/256GB (RMB 3,699) and 12GB/256GB (RMB 3,999)

• OPPO Reno 7. 8GB/128GB (RMB 2,699), 8GB/256GB (RMB 2,999), and 12GB/256GB (RMB 3,299)

All models will be available in China by December 17. No word on global launch yet.