Before the OPPO Find X5 phone launches, OPPO is rolling out Android 12 for the OPPO Reno 5 and Reno 6. It arrives as ColorOS 12 and is now on its stable version. The new build has been promised earlier this month. The stable and beta builds started rolling out to a number of OPPO phones. The new ColorOS 12 was announced only in September but the Chinese OEM has been hard at work on the software and OS upgrades for the mobile consumers.

Before the end of the year, some mobile brands have released their own iterations of Android 12. From Samsung to ASUS to Nokia to OnePlus and now OPPO phones, more people will be able to experience Android 12.

OPPO’s custom Android UI has moved from beta to stable. A number of OPPO phones have already received it like the Reno 6 series, Find X2 Pro, and the Find X3 Pro. The premium models are getting it first to be followed by the mid-rangers.

The stable ColorOS 12 update is ready, specifically, for the Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 5 5G, and Reno 5 Pro 5G. They are available for the OPPO Reno phones in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Vietnam, and Pakistan.

The update is live in select markets, at least, for now. More countries will get it in the coming weeks and months. An OTA should be received by OPPO Reno 5 and 6 phone owners.

You can always check it manually if there is still no alert or notification. Head on to Settings> Software Updates> Trial version> Apply now. The update should be readily available.

The ColorOS 12 update brings a number of new features and enhancements from that wallpaper-based theming system to Screen Translate, Canvas AOD, and Background Stream. The new Privacy Dashboard and privacy indicators are also available.