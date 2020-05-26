OPPO seems to be working on a new 5G mobile phone dubbed OPPO Reno 4, the news is confirmed by the company on Weibo, where photos and a promotional teaser video of the phone have been shared. The Phone with a large Reno Glow moniker on the back panel touts a triple camera setup, and as images suggest, should roll out in two colors – orange and blue. The new OPPO phone will feature a Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood and would have a 4,000 mAh capacity battery – a tipster on Webio notes.

The teaser video posted on Chinese micro-blogging website displays the protruded triple camera module on the rear with close detail though it doesn’t exhibit the side profile or the front of the unannounced smartphone. The phone is rumored to feature a 6.43-inch display (resolution and other details are awaited) and could be released with 8GB of RAM + 256GB built-in storage.

Nothing regarding the specifications and features is officially validated yet, but rumors have a lot more to detail. We learn that the phone’s exciting camera setup on the rear will pack a 48MP main shooter, along with an 8MP and a 2MP lens (details awaited). Excitingly, the OPPO Reno 4 is expected to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Reno 4’s 4000mAh non-removable battery could support 65W fast charging. The phone would run Android 10 with ColorOS on the top. The phone is rumored to have face unlock feature and support USB-Type C for connectivity. There is no information about the pricing or when the phone will be available in China or outside.