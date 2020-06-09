OPPO 4 series comprising two 5G smartphones – Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro are launched in China. Both these devices are powered by the upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC. The devices will go on sale in China later this month and thereafter will be available in India with unique features tailored for the Indian consumers. Both models run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 skin and come with a 65W Super VOOC charger. Other than this, the two devices are different from each other in many ways, so let’s have a look at their specifications and features.

Reno 4

OPPO Reno 4 comes with a dual punch-hole 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochromatic sensor. There’s also a laser autofocus sensor. The dual front-facing camera setup has 2MP primary camera and an additional 2MP sensor.

There is support for the ‘Ultra Night Video” mode, “Ultra Steady Video 3.0”, “Front Steady Video”, and “Hyperlapse”, and other camera-centric features for photography fanatics. The phone has a 4,020 mAh, slightly larger than in the Pro model. Reno 4’s 8GB and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx. $430), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option will retail for CNY 3,299 (approx. $470). It is available in Dream Mirror Black, Taro Purple and Crystal Blue color options.

Reno 4 Pro

OPPO Reno 4 Pro sports a 90Hz curved 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with single punch-hole 32MP camera. On its back is a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide Sony IMX708 shooter, and a 13MP telephoto lens with an autofocus sensor. The phone comes with 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

Reno 4 Pro’s 8GB+128GB variant costs CNY 3,799 (approx. $540) and the 12GB + 256GB model retails for CNY 4,299 (approx. $600). The phone will have Titanium black, Dream Mirror Black, Crystal Diamond Red, and Crystal Blue color options to choose from. For China, there will be a limited edition Reno 4 Pro Green Glitter variant also costing CNY 4,299 (about $600).