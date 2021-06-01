OPPO’s Realme sub-brand has got new product offerings: the Realme X7 Max 5G PHONE and the Smart TV 4K. The two has been officially announced after being teased for several weeks. The launch has actually been delayed for some reason but now they’re ready. At the moment, we know they are exclusive in China and India but we believe a global release will also happen. The phone runs on a Dimensity 1200 processor and boasts an AMOLED display with a triple rear 64MP camera setup.

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes equipped with a large 6.43-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera is 16MP under a punch hole on the upper left part of the screen. The display is protected by Dragontrail Glass.

There is an integrated fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. As described, the triple camera system includes a Sony MX 682 64MP sensor, 8MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other specs include 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging, and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

Choose from these three color options: Silver, Black, and Gradient. When it comes to pricing, it will be INR 26,999 and INR 29,999 in India ($372, $413) for the 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

The Realme Smart TV 4K will be available in two sizes: 43 and 50-inches. They come with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support, NTSC color gamut up to 83%, and Chroma Boost Picture Engine which is Realme’s very own technology.

The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 and a quad-core MediaTek processor with 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM. There are several ports available: three HDMI ports, ethernet port, DVB-T2 port, SPDIF, and two USBs.

Expect Dolby Atmos surround sound plus a tweeter and two 12W speakers. It costs only INR 27,999 and INR 39,999 ($385, $550). Available beginning June 4 in India.