Just last week, we mentioned the Realme 5 series would be out soon with quad cameras. The August 20 launch is today and now we have information about the new phone. It comes with a Pro version, the OPPO Realme 5 Pro. The Realme 5 pair are flagship phones that come equipped with four cameras. The quad-camera system is just one major feature as the phones also include bigger batteries and more powerful processors. Obviously, the Realme 5 is affordable but it boasts a large 6.5-inch screen with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The entry-level Android phone features a Snapdragon 665 processor based on 11nm, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32/64/128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB onboard storage, and dual VoLTE. When it comes to imaging, the quad-camera system includes the following: 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, 12MP primary lens, portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens. A 13MP selfie shooter is found inside the waterdrop notch.

The phone weighs 210g which is mainly because of the large 5000mAh battery. It can only be charged at 10W via micro USB. There is no fast charging tech. The phone costs INR 9,999 which is about $140. It will be available this coming August 27 in either Crystal Purple or Crystal Blue.

The OPPO Realme 5 comes with the Realme 5 Pro. It’s definitely more powerful with the upgraded specs. The OPPO Realme 5 Pro comes with a shorter screen and is lighter by 15%. Features include a 6.3-inch screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, 4GB/6/8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 712 processor, and a 4035 mAh battery.

The same quad-camera system is found on the Realme 5 Pro but with the main camera now a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The front-facing camera is 16MP with an f/2.0 aperture. There’s VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging via USB-C plus an AI Freezer function. The latter remembers your behaviors and habits to save on power and be able to run apps more efficiently. The Pro version is INR13,999 ($195) and will be out in Crystal Green or Sparkling Blue this coming 4th of September.