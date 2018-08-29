OPPO is launching a follow-up to the Realme 1 which was released only last May. The Android phone was introduced exclusively in India via Amazon and only three months later, here is the Realme 2. This time around, the phone is listed on Flipkart and now sports a different look–one with a notch. The Chinese OEM is always quick to make improvements. You may say it’s simply following the trends but we believed the notch has a purpose. It doesn’t look aesthetically pleasing to some people but it allows the device to have a larger screen real estate.

The Realme 2 is really here. It even comes with a bigger screen and battery. Aside from the notch, there’s also the addition of the dual rear camera system.

OPPO’s next-gen Realme phone comes equipped with a larger 6.2-inch screen with a notch, 720 x 1520 pixel resolution, 4230mAh battery, rear fingerprint scanner, dual 13MP f/2.2 and 2MP f/2.4 cameras, 8MP f/2.2 selfie camera, Face unlock technology, and Portrait mode. The phone runs on 3GB or 4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and 32GB or 64GB onboard storage.

The OPPO Realme 2 also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the latest ColorOS version 5.1. There’s the AI Power Manager that makes battery performance more efficient, extending up to ten hours of continuous gaming, 18 hours of music listening and 44 hours of talk time.

Pricing starts at INR 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB Realme 2. That’s about €110 or $129 in the US. The 4GB + 64GB model costs INR 10,990 (€130 or $152). The phone will be out in Southeast Asia and the Middle East just before the year ends. Color options are as follows: Blue, Red, or Black.

