Is the notch going to be the trend for the year? If 2017 was about 18:9 displays, then 2018 may be about the notch. We’re just saying this because some of the new and upcoming mobile devices are believed to have the notch, following the Apple iPhone X, Essential Phone, ASUS ZenFone 5, and the yet to be unveiled Huawei P20 series phones. A new phone will be added to the mix. This OPPO R15 which was teased recently on Weibo has been confirmed to sport a notch.

The notch is placed at the top of the display screen. The teaser image shows an obvious notch on the Oppo R15 and the R15 Plus–the larger variant. We know the two models will look the same but with the Plus being a bigger version.

Not much information is available but the OPPO R15 and R15 Plus will have Full HD+ displays and run on one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 processors plus 6GB RAM. As for the notch, it looks bigger than the Essential Phone’s but smaller than what’s on the iPhone X. The bezels are noticeably small. Interestingly, a curved glass will be on the display. Expect some on-screen buttons and the phone’s design to look similar to the OnePlus. You can take it the other way: the next-gen OnePlus 6 will look like the Oppo R15.

VIA: Weibo

