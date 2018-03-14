D-Day for the Oppo R15 and R15 Plus are getting closer. The phones were teased yet again in a video. More images and specs were revealed as well. We also learned they may have a notch similar to the Essential Phone, iPhone X, and the ASUS ZenFone 5. The latest image that popped up on Weibo shows what appears to be the official specs. The photo looks legit so we don’t question the authenticity. The image is blurred alright but the facts are there.

Here are the specs as listed on Weibo:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS 5.0

• Processor: 2.0GHz Helio MTK P60 (R15), 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 (R15 Plus)

• Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED screen, 2280 x 1080 resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3450mAh, 3400mAh + VOOC

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128GB onboard

• Cam: 20MP f/2.0 (selfie)

• Cam: 16MP + 5MP

• Connectivity: –

The main differences between the two are the processors and battery capacities. We’re assuming these two will also have the same 19:9 display (if not 18:) as earlier rumored for a truly bezel-less design. As for the dimensions, TENAA lists a 175-gram weight and a 155.1m x 75.2m (h x w) dimensions.

Most of the specs mentioned, we already noted from a previous leak. We just find it interesting the batteries are bigger now. The 128GB built-in storage and 6GB RAM have been mentioned again. The phones run on Android 8.1 Oreo topped by Color OS 5.0.

VIA: Weibo