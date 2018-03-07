OPPO is set to unveil two new smartphones–the R15 and the R15 Plus. We saw images of the devices with a notch on Weibo just last week. We’re certain it’s the next-gen flagship series from the Chinese OEM but it won’t be the foldable smartphone yet. Oppo has dominated the Chinese smartphone market in 2017 and it may continue to rule with the new phone offers. The official launch is expected to happen in a few weeks from today where the new phones will be introduced with a 6.28-inch 19:9 FHD+ AMOLED full-screen AMOLED display, Android 8.1 Oreo, and dual rear cams.

Now we’ve got more information about the OPPO R15 being certified on TENAA. This means the phones are almost ready. The devices with model numbers PACM00 and PACT00 come with a teaser video and image showing the notch on the display, the same dual rear camera setup, plus a fingerprint sensor just below the main cameras.

Other rumored specs of the Oppo R15 include the following: a 6.28-inch screen, 2280 × 1080 pixel resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 20MP front-facing camera, 16MP + 5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash, fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C, and a 3365mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging. Color options include Blue, White, and Black.

The Oppo R15 Plus can be expected to have a bigger screen.

VIA: Fonearena