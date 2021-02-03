OPPO handsets are no strangers to pop-up cameras. In fact, the company has some interesting Reno designs to show, though the trend of pop-up cameras is almost over but OPPO thinks otherwise. According to a new report, the Chinese OEM could be working on a pop-up camera that can click photos and record videos on both sides. This would probably be a pop-up camera with mirrors.

Around October last year, WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) released a patent for “Photographing module, installation drive assembly and mobile terminal” applied by OPPO. This revealed that OPPO intends to use light path deflecting mirror – something Xiaomi is also experimenting with – to enable the camera to click on both sides. The difference here is that OPPO will be using a pair of mirrors as opposed to one that Xiaomi is contemplating.

This innovative camera tech is expected to find way into a new Reno smartphone, which could have a flat, near bezel-less display. Of course, this will be a spotless clean display without any hole-punch or notch, as the selfie camera will be concealed within the body from where it would pop out on request.

OPPO has reportedly designed the pop-up camera system with a pair of sensors and as many light path deflection mirrors, shaped like a prism. With this extendable camera system then the user will be able to take selfies and also capture regular photos and videos.

OPPO may choose to place a button on the side of the phone that would trigger the pop-up camera function in addition to the cameras activating automatically when the camera app is opened. For a reference of how this camera would appear on the forthcoming phone (no reference yet) designer Jermaine Smit of Concept Creator has conjured up the image render above.