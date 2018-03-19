The latest OPPO phones are finally official after weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculations. The Chinese OEM has been teasing the new flagship duo that comes with the latest trend–the notch. The Oppo R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition phones boast of really tall screens, dual camera systems, glass bodies, and the latest Android 8.1 Oreo edition. Contrary to what we’ve been saying, there’s is no Oppo R15 Plus here, just the Oppo R15 DME. Both phones are equipped with almost the same specs and features: 6.28-inch OLED screen, 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution, glass back, polished metal frame, and some AI features.

The Oppo R15 boasts a Face Unlock tech that can work fast in about 0.8s. It runs on Helio P60 processor, Mali-G72 MP3 GP, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a massive 3450mAh battery with VOOC charging technology. The R15 features a dual camera system (16MP Sony IMX519 sensor + 5MP with f/2.2 lens). There’s the Portrait mode courtesy of Sony’s artificial intelligence. There’s also the simulated bokeh effect and the standard micro USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. You can choose from among these colors: Star Purple, Snow White, and Hot Red.

Meanwhile, the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition comes with the same notch on the OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core Kryo processor, Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 3400mAh battery with V00C.

SOURCE: Oppo