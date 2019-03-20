If you have a new or new-is Oppo device you can expect an update to your device soon as the OEM has officially unveiled the new Color OS 6 platform. Based on Android Pie, the user interface is already shipping with its newest devices, like the RealMe 3, Oppo F11, and Oppo F11 Pro and will eventually roll out to other devices. The new platform UI brings a lighter performance scheme as well as some new performance-enhancing modes that users may find useful.

The lighter color scheme seems to go against the current trend of going dark or gray, but if you prefer a whiter background, then you should be happy with Color OS 6. It has subtle gradients, less lines, refreshed icons, new gestures, and improved animations. They say it will give users a “clean and practical visual experience” as it incorporates Android Pie into its own UI designs.

The new UI also has Hyper Boost features which should be able to boost your device’s performance. You have System Boost, App Boost, and Game Boost, which are pretty self-explanatory. You also have a Riding Mode that is useful for motorcycle and moped heavy markets. It will mute notifications, have an auto response to decline calls, and avoid other distractions while driving.

For “serious” gamers, you have a Game Assistant that will block your calls and notifications when you’re playing your game or screen recording. You also get Game Space so you can personalize your gaming experience. You have a Smart Dual Channel Network that will alternate between Wi-Fi and 4G so you won’t get disconnected while playing when you come across unreliable connection.

Aside from all of this, you will, of course, get the new navigation gestures, notifications, redesigned Smart Assistant, and other accessibility features that come with the Android Pie update.

VIA: GSM Arena