Yesterday, we mentioned OPPO would be launching a new 125W charging solution. As promised, the faster charging solution is ready. OPPO has shown off that its charging tech can “fully charge a 4000mAh battery in 20 minutes”. Now, that is super fast we don’t have to wait a full hour or more to fill up a phone’s battery. It is perhaps the fastest in the market today, beating other OEMs that offer 65W, 40W, or 30W (OnePlus, Meizu, and Honor).

We see in the 22-second video that a 4000mAh battery is fully charged in 20 minutes. Imagine plugging it in before you take a shower. Once you’re out, the battery is full.

This fast charging solution means you won’t have to experience a low battery dilemma. When you see the batt below a certain percentage, you can charge it right away to reach 100%. Frequent charging may not be ideal but you get the possibility of an always-charged and always-ready smartphone.

This 125W flash charge technology isn’t the only thing introduced by OPPO. The company also launched the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, as well as, a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger.

Here’s a first look at 125W Flash Charge technology in action. It can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. 🤯 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/EWtfGcsL4m — OPPO (@oppo) July 15, 2020

The new lineup consists of several solutions that will make our lives easier. First in line, of course, is the 125W flash charge. It is followed by the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge. It’s good for those devices that allow wireless charging that is faster compared to other wired charging tech available.

OPPO has also launched the 110W flash charger and the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger. These are smaller charges that offer the same fast, high-power, and efficient charging. OPPO execs have realized that with the advent of 5G, mobile internet connectivity will definitely challenge the battery life of smartphones.

Charging will be needed more often. Even with bigger batteries, what’s important is the speed on how to achieve full 100% without overheating. OPPO’s Chief Charging Technology Scientist Jeff Zhang shared: “The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience. OPPO has been leading the development of fast charging ever since VOOC flash charge was launched in 2014. Now, we are committed to continuing to build on our expertise and advantages in the field of high power, wireless and ultra-small charging technologies in order to provide users with a safe, efficient and convenient ultra-fast charging experience.”



To note, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge from OPPO has adopted a “self-developed isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to further increase wireless charging efficiency”. It can charge the same 4000mAh battery within 30 minutes only.

The smaller chargers, the 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and the 110W mini flash charger, offer a special dual-level architecture. The latter can also charge laptops apart from smartphones. A reduction in size doesn’t always mean a reduction in quality. You can still expect a “highly efficient power conversion” from OPPO.