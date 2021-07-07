OPPO has not really entered the gaming phone industry yet but the Chinese OEM has potential to make it up. As one of the most trusted mobile brands in China, OPPO can start working on something and actually deliver. Actually, the company has been introducing concepts and unconventional designs. There could be foldable phones and something more premium like the OPPO Find X3 Series. There is also the OPPO X 2021 rollable prototype phone which will remain as a concept.

A patent has been sighted on EUIPO website which refers to a possible gaming phone. We say it’s about time OPPO introduces something for the hardcore mobile gamers. A patent doesn’t always mean a product will go into production but it’s always good to see what is out there.

An OPPO gaming phone has been spotted on the European certification website. It’s only a patent but it could probably be something as powerful as an ASUS ROG Phone 5 or the Nubia RedMagic 6R. It could also rival those from Black Shark, the OnePlus 9R 5G gaming phone, BLU G90 Pro gaming phone, or the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone.

The gaming phone is more than just a bandwagon. It’s a new phone category that is getting more attention. The upcoming smartphone has been rendered here so we have an idea.

We still see some obvious bezels where the sensors and the selfie camera could be placed. There is a rear quad camera system for imaging. The volume rockers and the power button are on the left and right, respectively.