The mobile industry has regular updates about OPPO but the Chinese OEM hasn’t really announced a new one. We know the next phone will come with a waterfall screen. It may also feature Dual WiFi as OPPO and Vivo have started working on the tech. We’re looking forward to interesting camera design, under-screen camera, and probably that 64MP shooter. There’s that OPPO Reno Z mid-range phone that launched with a 32MP selfie camera. As for the next OPPO smartphone, we’re expecting it will be a new model from the Find series.

The high-specced Oppo Find X was released last year. The smartphone comes with a full-screen display with a slider camera setup. We’re crossing our fingers in will be an OPPO Find Z.

An OPPO Find Z trademark was filed with EUIPO earlier and so we’re expecting it to be the OPPO Find Z. There’s also the OPPO Find Y so there could be two variants.

The OPPO Find Z is expected to be another full-screen phone. There may be similarities in the features but the specs will be improved. The V design on the back from the old model was obvious but there will be a pair of cameras instead of just one.

Earlier this month, a design patent was listed in WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) pertaining to an OPPO phone in different colors–up to 12 color images. There is an extendable camera, two camera lenses in front, single selfie camera, and double camera at the back. There is no 3.5mm headphone port. The fingerprint scanner may be placed at the back or side.

Two cameras are at the back while an under-screen camera may be available in front. There won’t be a notch before the under-screen camera nor any hole in the display. We’re also looking forward to almost bezel-less display to a powerful battery to powerful performance.