Just last week, OPPO officially announced the OPPO Ace 2. The smartphone comes with 5G support and wireless charging. It’s a follow-up to the OPPO Reno Ace but now sans the Reno name. It was teased before the public launch apart from the OPPO A12 entry-level smartphone. Also introduced recently was the OPPO Find X2 Pro. We were able to post a review a few weeks after the device was declared as the other DxOMark King, tied with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Since then, it was taken over by the Honor 30 Pro+ and the Huawei P40 Pro.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is getting another follow-up in the form of the OPPO Find X2 Lite with 5G. It’s a Lite variant alright but it already comes with 5G. Some are saying this is the Oppo Reno3 Youth but we don’t care now if this is a Reno phone.

OPPO calls the new phone as the Oppo Find X2 Lite so we’re calling it as another Find phone. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G, of course, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone comes equipped with a 6.4-inch screen with Full HD+ AMOLED display, under-screen FP scanner, waterdrop notch with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0. The latter allows a maximum of 30W fast charging.

When it comes to imaging, the rear camera system consists of four shooters: 48MP 1/2” main + 8MP ultra-wide angle + 2MP monochromatic + 2MP retro portrait style lens. The device runs on ColorOS 7 on top of Android 10 OS. The Oppo Find X2 Lite comes in Pearl White and Moonlight Black as pictured above.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite will be available in Portugal first. It’s priced at €499 which is about $542 in the United States. You can get it from a MediaMarkt retailer. You can only register to receive a notification if and when the Oppo Find X2 Lite is ready in the market.