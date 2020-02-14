It’s been a tough and trying time for a number of tech companies. All over the world, the health scare over the novel coronavirus has restricted businesses from pushing through. LG went ahead with its announcement that it’s pulling out of the MWC 2020. Other companies like Amazon and Facebook followed with similar press releases. The GSMA, the organization behind the Mobile World Congress, assured the public the tech event will push through–only to take back its word a few days later.

There will be no more MWC 2020. It’s been canceled which means the companies must make the product launches on their own. Most OEMs have scheduled launches and releases but those are about to change. Xiaomi went ahead with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launch.

As for OPPO, the OPPO Find X2 is supposed to be unveiled on February 22. It’s not happening but the launch is moved to sometime in March. That is better than totally being scrapped. At least the OPPO execs know it must be done soon.

To review, the OPPO Find X2 features a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Sampling, 2k Resolution, SDR to HDR conversion, HDR up to 1200nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3. It may also be powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with All Pixel omni-directional PDAF technology. It may also come with a Pro variant with 65W SuperVOOC charging tech and a 120Hz 1440p AMOLED screen.

Details are scarce but we can expect a March launch now for the OPPO Find X2. The global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series is postponed but the phones have been made public already and are now being sold in China.

There’s also the Realme X50 Pro. It’s supposed to be announced on February 24 via live streaming from Spain. It may still happen soon so let’s just wait and see.