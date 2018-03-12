Oppo is expected to launch the R15 and R15 Plus in a few weeks from but there’s also the OPPO F7 in the works. OPPO Mobile India has shared the good news although there are not many details available. We just know the phone comes with a notch screen. It’s the Chinese OEM’s latest flagship phone ready for the market in India. The Oppo F7 is a follow-up to the Oppo F5 from last year. This only means OPPO is skipping the F6 straight to F7. Honestly, we’re not sure about skipping numbers because whenever a brand does that, something unfortunate happens.

Like the Oppo F5, this Oppo F7 is selfie-centric. It comes with a full-screen and almost bezel-less display. There’s a notch that looks just like the upcoming Oppo R15. The latter will arrive before the month ends. Oppo Mobile India is testing the phone and is prepping to introduce a new brand ambassador who is said to be the Hardik Pandya, an Indian international cricketer.

Rumor has it the phone will be equipped with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen, 19:9display, 25MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI features), real-time HDR, AR stickers, enhanced beauty mode, 6GB RAM, MicroSD card slot, 128GB onboard storage, dual rear cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo topped by Color OS 4.0.

SOURCE: OPPO Mobile India