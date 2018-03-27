As expected, OPPO has officially launched the new F7. This is one offers AI-powered selfie with the 25MP front-facing camera. This is different from the R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition that recently launched in China with a notch design. OPPO is known as the selfie expect and it makes a point again with the introduction of the F7. It’s more powerful with Artificial Intelligence, offering AI Beauty and Sensor HDR technologies. But of course, the phone is more than just a selfie powerhouse. With its large 6.23-inch FHD+ Super Full screen and 19:9 aspect ratio, you can do a lot on the Oppo F7.

The OPPO F7 is available in three colors: Solar Red, Moonlight Silve, and Diamond Black. Phone is packed with 4GB ram, 64GB onboard storage, and facial unlock courtesy of AI Recognition Technology. There’s also a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.

The 3400mAh battery offers a longer usage. There’s a triple slot tray that allows two 4G SIM cards and a memory card to handle calls and connectivity. The OPPO Selfie runs on ColorOS 5.0 with new navigation gesture for a better full-screen experience. Full-Screen Multitasking is available so you can view multiple apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, and Line at once.

The OPPO F7 features an Assistive Ball for easier one-touch control. OPPO automatically organizes your photos in the gallery with AI Recognition so when you need to search, you can easily find what you are looking for.

Here are some videos showing off the new OPPO F7 phone:



OPPO F7 Launch Event



OPPO F7 – Deepika Video



OPPO F7 – Dabboo Ratnani



7 Reasons to Buy



Product Video



AI Beauty Technology 2.0

SOURCE: OPPO