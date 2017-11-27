The Oppo F5 mid-ranger has been marketed as a selfie camera because of its 20MP front shooter and other features that are conducive to taking really nice selfies. But for those who balked at the $300 price tag, there is now a slightly more affordable version of it. The Oppo F5 Youth is now officially announced and along with the lowered price tag, it also has a downgraded camera set-up but has basically almost the same specs as everything else in the original F5 variant.

The Oppo F5 Youth still has the same 6” 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 chipset with an octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU. However the RAM has been reduced to 3GB which is still pretty decent. The internal storage has 32GB but is expandable through a microSD card. It has the same 3200mAh batter as the F5 and is running on Color OS 3.2 which is based on Android 7.1.

But of course the important thing about this phone is its camera. Whereas the Oppo F5 boasted of a 20MP front-facing shooter and a 16MP main one, this has been slightly downgraded to a 13MP sensor with F/2.2 lens for the rear-facing camera while the selfie cam has a 16MP sensor with F/2.0 aperture. They’re boasting of AI technology to heighten your natural beauty on your selfies based on age, skin tone, and skin type.

The Oppo F5 Youth is available in gold and black colors and has a fingerprint sensor at the back but can also be unlocked with face recognition. It’s priced at around $275 and is for now only available in the Philippines.

SOURCE: Oppo

VIA: GSM Arena